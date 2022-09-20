COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Cohoes will be hosting multiple Halloween events, including the second annual “Trunk or Treat” event on October 28. The Cohoes Halloween Parade will also be held that same day, kicking off at 6 p.m., in front of the Knights of Columbus on Remsen Street. Attendees are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes.

This will be the second annual Trunk or Treat event, and it will take place along the parade route on Remsen Street to Canal Square. The Rotary Club of Cohoes will be hosting a Halloween Party at the end of the parade.

To host a trunk or table at the event, those interested can sign up by visiting this website. All are welcome to attend.