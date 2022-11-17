COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Cohoes High School student was recognized Thursday for her efforts to raise breast cancer awareness. Carli O’Hara was named Albany County’s Citizen of the Month as the founder of the Real Kids Wear Pink campaign.

The campaign encourages students from across New York to raise money for cancer research. O’Hara first launched the campaign six years ago at her middle school and collected around $2,000. With the help of other students and the American Cancer Society, it’s only gotten bigger since then.

“I honestly see nothing but growth, and I think the more kids we involve, no matter the age, we can continue to make a huge impact,” O’Hara said.

The teen said she was inspired by her grandmother, who is a stage four breast cancer survivor.