COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 39-year-old man accused of attacking two people in Cohoes appeared in court on Friday. Thomas Spears pleaded not guilty to four counts, including Attempted Murder in the Second Degree.

He was remanded to jail pending an application for bail and is due back in court in August.

Spears is accused of stabbing someone in the neck with a screwdriver at the Stewart’s Shop on Columbia Street. The victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. He also allegedly attacked a woman in the Columbia Gardens apartment complex.

Orders of protection were issued for the victims.