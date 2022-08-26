COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Starting Monday, Aug. 29, a road work project in Cohoes will enter a new phase. Road closures and lane restrictions should be expected as work on the Columbia Street Sewer Separation Project enters phase 2.

Restrictions will occur along Columbia Street between its intersections with Central Avenue and Simmons Avenue. The work will begin on Aug. 29, and restrictions are expected to remain until the project as a whole reaches completion. Additionally, the intersection of Columbia Street, Bedford Street and Central Avenue will be closed for road restoration work on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

While the work continues, motorists are asked to find alternate routes to their destinations. Flaggers will be in place to help guide traffic.

The Columbia Street Sewer Expansion project is the latest in a series of road work initiatives for Cohoes this summer. Last month, parts of Park Avenue were closed for milling and paving work.