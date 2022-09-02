COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There is a road closure on Columbia Street Central Avenue and Simmons Avenue in Cohoes. Work is being done on the Columbia Street Sewer Separation Project Phase II.

Eastbound traffic detour is from Simmons Avenue to Vliet Street. Westbound traffic detour is from Bedford Street to Garner Street to Vliet Street to Simmons Avenue. School Traffic for Abram Lansing and Middle School, use local roads to access Bevan Street or James Street.

Delays are to be expected, and seeking alternate routes is encouraged. The project is expected to be finished in November.