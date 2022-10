COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Cohoes has released a road closure notice. Worth Street between Strong Place and Vliet Street will be closed on Monday, October 10 – Friday, October 14 for construction work at the Community Builders site located on the corner of Willow and Vliet Streets.

Frequent travelers are asked to use alternate routes. Drivers should proceed with caution when traveling in the area.