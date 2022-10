COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Cohoes road closure has been issued for Central Avenue on Saturday. Frequent travelers of the area should be advised that Central Avenue between George Street and Newark Street will be closed on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for construction work.

A detour route will be in place. Divers are advised to use alternate routes and use caution when traveling in the area.