COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A project to restore the roof of Cohoes City Hall has been finished. City leaders said crews removed the scaffolding about a week ago.

New York State provided a $500,000 grant on Monday to cover the cost of the project. Cohoes City Hall is more than 120 years old and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The roof leaked for many years. City officials were concerned about the building’s safety, but they said it will now continue to serve the community for generations.

“Although it may not be sexy to have a roof replaced, it’s critical, it’s important, and quite frankly, no burden to the taxpayers of the city,” Assemblyman John McDonald said.

The project cost just under $2 million. It was funded through grants from the state parks department as well as energy savings through the city’s LED Streetlight program.