COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Cohoes promoted four members of its fire department on Wednesday. Two members became fire captains, which is the second highest ranking position. Two others became fire lieutenants.

As many fire departments deal with staffing shortages, city leaders said Cohoes is in good hands.

“We have a young fire department with an increasingly young officers core,” Mayor Bill Keeler said. “We’re fortunate that the department is led by an experienced fire chief in Joe Fahd, who has 55 years in the fire service, 23 at the helm of the Cohoes Fire Department.”

The mayor said promoting people from within the department is an important way to addressing staffing concerns.