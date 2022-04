COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Cohoes Police Department is looking for a missing woman. Police said Ok Hui Neaton, 59, was last seen in Cohoes by a family member on the morning of February 26.

Ok Hui Neaton has been missing since February 26 (Cohoes PD)

Neaton is described as an Asian/Pacific Islander woman, who is 4’11”, 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said she possibly has an undiagnosed mental health disorder.

If you have any information on Neaton’s whereabouts, you can contact Albany County Dispatch at 911 or (518) 765-2352.