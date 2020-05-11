Cohoes police investigating Sunday afternoon shooting

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cohoes Police responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Main Street and George Street at around 4 p.m. At the same time, a police officer in Albany was flagged down on the 200-block of Second Street in Albany by a vehicle that had just left the highway.

Two females in the car were sent to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

One neighbor says he heard the gunshots, which took him by surprise.

“It’s crazy. Definitely out of the norm for this area, definitely. Shocked. Shocked to think that that kind of thing could happen around here like that or people have weapons like that on the streets, you know?” Scott Pettit, Main Street Neighbor

Following an initial investigation, police say a dispute between individuals who know each other turned violent, and shots were fired. One individual is being interviewed by the police.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Cohoes Police Department’s Detectives Bureau wants anyone with information to contact them by calling (518) 233-2146, or by calling the confidential tip line at (518) 233-2161.

