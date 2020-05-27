Cohoes plans Wednesday funeral procession for longtime Fire Chief

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Beloved former Cohoes Fire Chief Raymond K. LaMora will be laid to rest Wednesday after a funeral procession that will pass by through city landmarks. Cohoes native LaMora served as a firefighter for 40 years, 20 of them as chief.

To mark LaMora’s passing, flags at all city buildings are at half-staff until close of business Wednesday.

A traditional wake for LaMora is not possible because of coronavirus guidelines. Instead, to honor Chief LaMora, you can post up along the procession route.

The procession starts at Marra’s Funeral Home at the intersection of Remsen and Columbia Streets at 11 a.m., and will have an escort from Cohoes Fire and Police Departments.

Local officials, friends, and fellow firefighters will honor the chief’s legacy at key locations as the procession route winds through firehouses LaMora oversaw and important locations from his life:

11:05 a.m. at 25 Central Avenue: Firefighters and officials will be present at Central Avenue Fire Station, which Chief LaMora helped design and build, and where he worked for many years.

11:15 a.m. at 172 Ontario Street: Assemblymember John McDonald and other officials will be at the Raymond K. LaMora Island Fire Station, dedicated to the chief in 2009, where firefighters will ring the bell and do a final call.

Heading west on Ontario Street, past City Hall—where Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler, city employees, and more officials pay their respects—and on to Remsen Street.

South on Remsen Street, through downtown, to Columbia Street.

West on Columbia Street, past Cohoes Veteran’s Memorial Park, where fellow veterans will honor LaMora’s Navy service.

Detouring off of Columbia, north on Simmons Avenue, west on Elm Street, and south on Conliss Avenue, past LaMora’s home.

West again on Columbia, then south onto St Agnes Highway to the chief’s final resting place in St. Agnes Cemetery, where fire trucks will remain during the private burial service.

Keeler announced Chief LaMora’s passing on Thursday, May 21:

An hour into his first shift as a Cohoes firefighter in 1951, LaMora responded to his first fire. He answered the call for the next 40 years, serving 20 years as Chief, until he retired in 1991. And he did not stop responding to the needs of our community until his passing on Thursday. Mayor Keeler

Dedicated to service very young, Navy Petty Officer First Class Raymond K. LaMora was a World War II veteran deployed in the Pacific after reportedly enlisting at 16. After the military and school, he worked briefly in mills before joining the Fire Department in his early 20s.

Retired Chief LaMora is survived by his wife Margaret P. (Gillon) LaMora, whom he married in 1949. He is also survived by their three children—Margaret Pierre (husband Robert), Raymond K. LaMora Jr. (wife Susan), and Theresa “Terri” Elliott (husband Thomas)—four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and others whose lives he touched.

LATEST STORIES