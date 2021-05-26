Cohoes PD seize 930 doses of heroin after executing search warrant; arrest 26-year-old

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Cohoes Police seized a 930 doses of heroin packaged for sale, 29 grams of MDMA/ecstasy, and narcotic paraphernalia after an early morning domestic dispute led to a search warrant.

On May 25, Joel Polanco, 26, of Cohoes was arrested following a domestic dispute on Congress Street. It is alleged the defendant illegally entered the home, threatened the victim with a gun and also stole property. Subsequently, members of the Cohoes Police, along with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, searched the residence and Polanco’s vehicle.





(Cohoes Police Department)

Polanco was charged with the following:

Three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (Class B Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree (Class A Felony)

Burglary in the First Degree (Class B Felony)

Robbery in the First Degree (Class B Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (Class D Felony)

Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree (Class E Felony)

Criminal Contempt in the First Degree (Class E Felony)

Menacing in the Second Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

Harassment in the Second Degree (Violation)

Polanco is being held at Cohoes Police Department pending arraignment.