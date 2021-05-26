Cohoes PD seize 930 doses of heroin after executing search warrant; arrest 26-year-old

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Cohoes Police seized a 930 doses of heroin packaged for sale, 29 grams of MDMA/ecstasy, and narcotic paraphernalia after an early morning domestic dispute led to a search warrant.
On May 25, Joel Polanco, 26, of Cohoes was arrested following a domestic dispute on Congress Street. It is alleged the defendant illegally entered the home, threatened the victim with a gun and also stole property. Subsequently, members of the Cohoes Police, along with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, searched the residence and Polanco’s vehicle.
Polanco was charged with the following:
- Three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (Class B Felony)
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree (Class A Felony)
- Burglary in the First Degree (Class B Felony)
- Robbery in the First Degree (Class B Felony)
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (Class D Felony)
- Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree (Class E Felony)
- Criminal Contempt in the First Degree (Class E Felony)
- Menacing in the Second Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)
- Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)
- Harassment in the Second Degree (Violation)
Polanco is being held at Cohoes Police Department pending arraignment.