COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Cohoes Police Department are trying to find runaway Emya Jackson, 14, of Cohoes. Emya was last seen March 26 and is believed to be in the Albany area.

Emya is 5-foot-2, weighs 110 pounds and has black hair, brown eyes, and possibly wearing a nose ring.

If you have any information on Emya Jackson’s whereabouts or see a female fitting Emya’s description, police urge you to call 911 or (518) 237-5333 ext. 7