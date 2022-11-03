COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Cohoes Police Department is participating in “No-Shave November” this year in hopes to benefit “Building on Love.” Building on Love is a Cohoes non-profit that works with several organizations within the community to help families who face life-altering medical conditions.

The Cohoes P.D. will be accepting donations online and 100% of the proceeds will go directly to Building on Love. This is not the first year the Cohoes P.D. has participated in this event.

Building on Love works with Ronald McDonald House Charities to provide a financial bridge for families who care for a child facing a life-threatening illness. The local non-profit also works with the Albany Medical Center, CDPHP, and NYOH to help over 50 families every year.