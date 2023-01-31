COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cohoes city officials are making progress on efforts to move families who have been living near the Norlite facility. Mayor Bill Keeler said two-thirds of Saratoga Sites residents have been relocated.

The remaining residents are expected to be moved in the coming months. Cohoes is planning on buying the property once everyone has been moved.

Environmental advocates have voiced concerns about the possible health effects from dust coming from the Norlite facility. They have been calling for the facility’s closure.

The company argues there are no negative health effects related to its facility and said it’s been working to reduce pollution.