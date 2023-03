ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Cohoes man was sentenced on Thursday for a May 2022 homicide. The Albany County District Attorney’s Office said Ahlaumion Hall, 26, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for shooting a man on Quail Street in Albany.

Officials said Hall shot and killed Charles Gibson, Jr. with a shotgun during a robbery. Earlier this year, he plead guilty to one count of Second Degree Murder.