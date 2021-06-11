Cohoes man pleads guilty to weapons possession in fatal shooting case

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Albany County District Attorney’s Office, Joseph Evans, Jr., 20, of Cohoes pleaded guilty to a charge stemming from the shooting death of Tyshawn Daniels.

Evans pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C armed violent felony. He’s facing up to nine-and-a-half years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision at his sentencing. It’s scheduled for August 12.

Law enforcement says the investigation into the death of 18-year-old Daniels uncovered that Evans was involved in the shooting. The District Attorney’s Office says Friday’s guilty plea plea “fully satisfies other open matters pending in Albany County.”

Cohoes police responded near Lansing and Schuyler Streets around 2:15 p.m. on June 30 to find Daniels lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. He later succumbed to his injuries at a local hopsital.