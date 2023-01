ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Cohoes man has pleaded guilty to a 2022 homicide. The Albany County District Attorney’s Office said Ahlaumion Hall, 26, pleaded guilty to Murder in the Second Degree.

Hall is accused of shooting and killing Charles Gibson Jr. in May 2022 on Quail Street in the city of Albany. The shooting took place during a robbery.

Hall is scheduled to be sentenced in March and faces 25 years to life in prison.