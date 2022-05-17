COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The man accused of killing an infant in Cohoes is now a top 15 fugitive in the United States. An Albany County Grand Jury first indicted Anthony Ojeda, 40, in June 2021, in connection to the six-week-old child’s death.

It was alleged that on December 3, 2019, Ojeda acted recklessly resulting in the death of the infant, Eli Ojeda-Harmon. According to police, the child had ingested meth and Ojeda did not provide medical care quick enough to save him. Emergency services were eventually called by a third party and the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A second man, Neil Garzon, 32, was indicted by the Albany County Court for endangering the welfare of a child on May 25, 2021. The court issued bench warrants for the arrests of both Ojeda and Garzon after they failed to show up for two court appearances in August 2021.

Investigators believe both men are together. They were last seen on August 19, 2021, at the Fuel Express located at 2754 U.S. Highway 75 in Lebo, Kansas. They were in a black Nissan Sentra four-door sedan with an Indiana license plate, reading FL905AAR.

Ojeda is about five feet five inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. Garzon is around the same height but weighs 175 pounds. Now that Ojeda has made the top 15 most wanted list, a reward of $25,000 has been offered for any information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information on either man’s location is asked to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) District Office. You can also submit a tip to the U.S. Marshals Service at 1 (877) WANTED2, or via USMS Tips.