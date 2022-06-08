ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Cohoes man was indicted Tuesday on murder and robbery charges. Ahlaumion Hall, 25, was accused of shooting and killing Charles Gibson Jr. with a shotgun during a robbery on May 26 at 43 Quail Street.

Gibson, 35, died at the scene. Hall was held in jail without bail and is due back in court on July 7.

The indictment includes:

First-degree murder (Felony)

Second-degree murder (Felony)

First-degree robbery (Violent felony)

The indictment was unsealed before the Hon. Andra Ackerman in Albany County Court. Assistant District Attorney Jessica Blain-Lewis is handling the prosecution of this case.