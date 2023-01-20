COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Cohoes man, who allegedly fired a gun into the air several times from his apartment in June 2021, has been convicted on weapons charges after a jury trial. Wantu Ackerman, 51, was found guilty of one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree before the Hon. Roger McDonough in Albany County Supreme Court Thursday afternoon.

On Saturday, June 5, 2021, police were called to the area of Hart Street and Lancaster Street for reports of gunfire. Using surveillance footage, officers were able to determine that Ackerman had fired the gun.

Police executed a search warrant two days later—on June 7, 2021—at 32 Hart Street. There, they found three guns that were not legally owned. One of them, a 9mm pistol, belonged to Ackerman.

After the verdict was read Thursday, Ackerman was sent back to Albany County Jail. He faces up to 15 years in State Prison, followed by five years of probation when he is sentenced on March 3.