COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Cohoes man has been arrested for weapon and child pornography possession, according to state police. Kevin Bruno, 33, faces multiple charges.

The investigation that led to Bruno’s arrest stemmed from a tip provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The investigation yielded that Bruno allegedly possessed images of the sexual exploitation of a child as well as an illegally owned firearm and ammunition feeding device.

Bruno was arrested and charged with possessing a sexual performance by a child and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was processed at SP Latham and arraigned at the Cohoes City Court, where he was released on his own recognizance.