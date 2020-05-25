Video Updates from Officials

Cohoes hosts Memorial Day procession and wreath-laying ceremony

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – To honor those who served and died, the City of Cohoes and the Cohoes American Legion E.T. Ruane Post #476 hosted a Cohoes Memorial Day Procession throughout the city.

Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler and the Cohoes American Legion E.T. Ruane Post #476 Commander Leo Falconio, joined by New York State Assemblymember John McDonald, conducted a wreath-laying ceremony at four stops along the procession route including at the Cohoes Veteran’s Memorial Park, the American Legion Post, Col. Robert R. Craner Park, and at the Van Schaick Pond flag. 

For safety, procession participants were asked to remain in their vehicles during the wreath laying ceremonies.

During the procession, residents and onlookers participated from the safety of their front yards.

The vehicle procession is in lieu of the annual Cohoes Memorial Day Parade, traditionally held in Cohoes on the Thursday before Memorial Day weekend, which was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

