Cohoes hosts emergency food distribution for residents in need

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city of Cohoes, in conjunction with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern NY, and J & J Service Inc, held an emergency food distribution for Cohoes residents economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drive-thru pick-up was available curbside, outside of the Cohoes Visitor’s Center on 58 Remsen St., from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Cohoes residents drove up and a volunteer put the box/bag of groceries in the trunk or back seat of the vehicle.

According to event organizers, many residents only asked for one item, in an attempt to leave food for other residents.

Mayor Bill Keeler attended the event, helping to load groceries into vehicles.

“We know that many of our residents are out of work and too many of them are facing the tough choice of buying food or paying for other essentials. To help ease the economic strain, we are providing a bag of groceries to any resident who needs it,” said Mayor Bill Keeler.

All volunteers wore face masks and gloves, while maintaining social distancing.

