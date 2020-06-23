Cohoes holds food distribution for residents

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city of Cohoes, in conjunction with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern NY, held a food distribution for Cohoes residents on Tuesday.

The food distribution is one of many held recently to help residents economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drive-thru pick-up was available curbside, outside of the Cohoes Visitor’s Center on 58 Remsen St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cohoes residents drove up and a volunteer put the box/bag of groceries in the trunk or back seat of the vehicle.

Volunteers included members of the City Council, local firefighters, the Elks Club, members from local churches, and more.

Mayor Bill Keeler attended the event, along with his daughters and son, who helped to load groceries into vehicles.

According to the Mayor Keeler, when he found out they were short on volunteers he asked his family to help out.

