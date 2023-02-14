Valentine’s Day is often the busiest day of the year for florists, including one Capital Region favorite. (Photo: Rizzo’s House of Flowers)

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s the Michael Jordan of flowers. Valentine’s Day is often the busiest day of the year for florists, including one Capital Region favorite.

For Lou Rizzo and crew at Cohoes-based Rizzo’s House of Flowers, the hustle starts months earlier. “The whole process starts about two months before,” explained Rizzo. “You can’t wait for it to start, and you can’t wait for it to end.”

By noontime Valentine’s Day, the 233 Remsen Street shop had nearly sold out entirely. Rizzo said part of the reason for the booming business, is the weather. “It’s the first time in a long time—as long as I can remember—there’s no snow on the ground,” he added. “That makes it a lot easier for people to get out here.”

Another draw is the personal touch on each Rizzo’s bouquet. When asked what he liked to do for each customer, Rizzo said, “it really depends. Everyone wants something different, but the bestsellers are of course red roses.”

Roses that, on the Rizzo’s House of Flowers website, will set you back $84.99 a dozen. Of course, there are cheaper holiday-specific options—including one under $50.

The third-generation shop also offers delivery. “We handle delivery for the entire Capital Region,” said Rizzo, adding that on Valentine’s Day, “it’s like controlled chaos around here.”

The store is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Delivery orders should be placed a day before major holidays, including Valentine’s Day. If you have any questions or need more information, email rizzosflorist@aol.com or call (518) 237-0107.