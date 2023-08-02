COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gateway Sports Complex, located at 22 Remsen Street in Cohoes, is closing its doors. The announcement was made on the Gateway Sports Facebook page on July 31.

“As much as we would love to continue to service Cohoes and its surrounding areas, Gateway must close its doors until further notice,” said the post.

Gateway will be closing at the end of the day on August 31. The post encourages those interested to monitor its social media for updates and programs they might still offer.

The complex has a weight and cardio room, a basketball court, and a pool. For the last few weeks, the hours of the center have changed to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday with the pool open all day, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and closed on Sundays.

The reason for the closure was not made public. Gateway Sports did not immediately respond to NEWS10’s request for comment.

Gateway Sports opened in September 2020 after undergoing renovations. It opened in the former Cohoes Community Center, which shut down in 2018 due to financial hardship.

Those with memberships will not get billed for September, said Gateway Sports. If you have questions about billing, you can contact ABC Fitness/ABC Financial at 1-888-827-9262 or customercare@abcfinancial.com.