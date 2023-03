COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Uniform Fire Fighters of Cohoes report an active fire on Johnston Ave in Cohoes. Members are working to tame the fire with the help of Green Island Professional Firefighters Local 3418, Watervliet Professional Firefighters Local 590, IAFF Local F-256 Arsenal, and Troy Firefighters.

Mayor Keeler reports there were no injuries and the Red Cross is working with 13 individuals that were affected. Stay with NEWS10 for more updates.