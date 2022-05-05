COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The members of the Cohoes Fire Department will be wearing “Remember the Fallen” Memorial Day shirts and hats for the entire month of May. The city and the Uniformed Firefighters of Cohoes Local 2562 want you to participate in their first annual Memorial Day shirt drive, too.

Show your support by buying merchandise: T-shirts, sweatshirts, crewnecks, and camouflage hats—the same apparel members of the Fire Department wear. The department hopes to make the shirt drive annual.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will support a great organization, the NYS Gold Star Mothers. “It’s a terrific organization full of remarkable women that have given one of the most important things in their life to this country,” said Cohoes Fire Lt. Russell Coonradt. “They’re still willing to give back and support the fallen and support our wounded veterans.”

Coonrandt is behind the great idea to launch the shirt drive. “I am a veteran,” he said. “I have served overseas a little bit, so it’s something that we never want to forget—those who have given the ultimate sacrifice.”

All orders will be filled after June 1 for pickup or delivery. A donation of all the money raised will be presented to Cindy Roberts, President of the NYS Gold Star Mothers, when the drive concludes.