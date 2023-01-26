COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Captain Otto Madsen, who has served the city and residents of Cohoes for the last 28 years, will retire on Thursday. The Cohoes Fire Department will honor him with a walk-out ceremony at 7 a.m. Friday morning.

Capt. Madsen started serving the city of Cohoes in July 1994. Madsen was a firefighter until he got promoted to the rank of Lieutenant in 2011 and the rank of Captain in 2014. Madsen served for about 20 years as the city’s fire department EMS Coordinator.

“Madsen helped bring in AED (Automated External Defibrillator) to aide our firefighters with Cardiac and Respiratory Arrests,” a spokesperson for the Cohoes Fire Department said in a written statement. “Madsen also served our union as a member of the Executive Board in countless roles most recently as Treasurer and served on many committees.”

The walkout ceremony this Friday will be held at the Cohoes Central Fire Station, 25 Central Avenue. In a Facebook post announcing his retirement, the Uniform Firefighters of Cohoes, IAFF Local No. 2562 invited the public to “stop by and say hello and congratulations.”