DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR) — On December 18 at around 4:39 a.m., a car flipped onto its roof and into several feet of water in a ditch off of I-690 eastbound. The driver, identified as 44-year-old ​Udayabhanu Anjanappilly of Cohoes, crashed between the Midler and Thompson Road exits.

No other injuries were reported, as police said that Anjanappilly was the only person in the vehicle. The crash reduced the highway down to one lane for several hours.

Anjanappilly was taken to Upstate Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, according to Syracuse Police. “The investigation revealed that the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a ditch,” said Lt. Matt Malinowski. The investigation is ongoing.