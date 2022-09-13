COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Students from Harmony Hill School and Abram Lansing Elementary will kick off their “MENtors” walk on Friday, September 16 at 8 a.m. The event, which steps off from Veterans Memorial Park on Columbia Street in Cohoes, highlights the male role models in the students’ lives, including their dads, grandfathers, uncles, cousins, neighbors, and others.

Organizers say the walk is meant to encourage fathers to become more involved in their children’s lives. It started six years ago.

Special guests will include Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler, Tri-City ValleyCats pitcher Jake Dexter, and catcher Sam Kinum, as well as Zorkie Nelson and his Ghanaian drum/dance group as the musical guest. Also in attendance will be Cohoes City School District Superintendent of Schools Peggy O’Shea and Assistant Superintendent Dan Martinelli.

Following the walk, students and their “MENtors” will have breakfast together. Then, the kids will be sent off to start the school day.