Cohoes closes historic library due to crumbling facade

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cohoes is temporarily closing its library because parts of its west wall fell onto the sidewalk. Officials now questions the structural integrity of the building after the partial collapse, so the city is launching a comprehensive review of the structure.

“Beginning last Thursday, portions of the wall have fallen onto the sidewalk. After consulting with the Fire Chief, our City Engineer, and outside experts, out of an abundance of caution, I have decided to close the building until we can do a more comprehensive review of the structure,” Cohoes mayor Bill Keeler said on Friday.

No word yet on when the library will reopen. Cohoes reportedly will look into philanthropic donations, foundation funding, and government grants to save and repair the building. Those wishing to contribute can donate to a special fund established by the Cohoes Local Development Corporation.

“We have known that this building was in need of repair, and plans have been underway to do so as part of our Restore Historic Cohoes initiative. However, it has become clear that the extent of the problem and the immediacy of the need is far greater than we had planned for,” Keeler said. “Every time something like this happens, it moves it up to the front burner.”

The Cohoes Library Building on Mohawk Street historically was St. John’s Episcopal Church. It was converted in the 1970s.