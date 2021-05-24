Cohoes cleans up for spring

Albany County

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The weather is warming up and now we’re fully into Spring – it’s the perfect time for some Spring cleaning. Saturday, residents of Cohoes were invited to bring unwanted household items to Lansing Park as part of a citywide cleaning event.

All items were accepted, including electronics and metals, with exception to hazardous waste. The city’s Department of Public Works says the annual event is an easy way for people to get rid of these items.

The city also accepted items like car batteries, propane tanks and tires for an additional fee.

