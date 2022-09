COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2022 Cohoes Car Show is rolling into the city on Sunday, October 2. The show is located in Canal Square Park on Remsen Street.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the shows runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dash plaques will be given to the first 130 cars registered. The car show is free to spectators who will also judge the cars.

Music will playing at Canal Square during the show. Trophies will be given out to the Top 30 Favorites, Best of Show and Gold & Silver.