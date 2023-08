COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Looking to get out and support artists across the Capital Region? The Cohoes Artist Showcase will feature works from artists of Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, and Schenectady Counties on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. at 60 Remsen Street.

The showcase will continue again on Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. An artist’s reception will take place Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. as well.