ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Coffee sales at the Capital Region Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) Career & Technical Education Center — Albany campus are helping to match veterans with service dogs. The event was held this month in honor of Veterans Day.

The Retail & Office Services Program supported Operation at Ease by donating the proceeds of coffee sales for the month from the campus store. The monthly effort every year typically raises roughly $100 for the charity of choice.

Operation At Ease takes dogs from shelters, pairs them with deserving veterans and first responders, and offers a free guided training program for post-traumatic stress and light mobility service dogs. Obedience skills and task training are held in small group classes of two to four teams to ensure optimal learning through one-on-one instruction at the organization’s Rotterdam facility.

“I like to help people, and this is a good cause,” said DeNaezia Henderson, who attends the program from Guilderland High School.