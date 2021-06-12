Coeymans man charged in retail larceny case

NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Duell, 35, of Coeymans was arrested on Sunday over a string of retail thefts.

A statement from Sheriff Craig Apple says there was an ongoing investigation into hardware store thefts throughout the Capital Region that lead to Duell’s arrest on Thursday. He and two shoplifting accomplices allegedly stole over $3,000 in Stihl chainsaws and a Yeti cooler from the Ace Robinson Hardware in New Scotland on April 25.

Police say Duell is a parole absconder, and is currently being held at Rensselaer County Correctional. He was charged with third-degree grand larceny and fifth-degree conspiracy.