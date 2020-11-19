Coeymans holding public hearing on proposed Clear Air Law amendments

COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The town of Coeymans is holding a public hearing scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. on Facebook. They’ll be discussing the Coeymans Clean Air Law.

Environmental advocates say the Coeymans Town Board has proposed amendments to the 2019 Coeymans Clean Air Law that override strong pollution protections. According to the League of Women Voters of Albany County and the Clean Air Coalition, the amendments undermine monitoring requirements, removing the obligation to monitor 20 pollutants on a continuous basis.

Proposed amendments require annual monitoring, instead. Advocates say changes to the Clear Air Law would allow millions of tires and waste to burn at the Lafarge/Holcim Cement Plant in Ravena, polluting neighboring Albany County towns.

The town passed its Clean Air Law in 2019 to establish clean air standards and minimize the burning of hazardous waste that poses a public health risk. The Lafarge/Holcim facility in question is opposite the Ravena Coeymans Selkirk middle and high schools on Route 9W.

The meeting agenda is available online. The hearing is open to the public, but there are severe COVID limitations in place. You can call (518) 756-6006 ext. 3 or email the Town Board to provide comment.