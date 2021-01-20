Coeymans crash leads to DWI, assault charges against an officer

COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, Jan. 17, Coeymans Police responded to a 911 call reporting a vehicle crash resulting in property damage. The crash occurred on Miller Road and Route 9W.

After investigation, the operator of the vehicle, Albert Lottey, of Ravena was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated. While undergoing the booking process at the Coeymans Police Station, Lottey struck and attempted to choke the arresting officer. After struggling, the officer was able to stop the Lottey. Both were evaluated by EMS.

Lottey was charged with the following:

Assault in the Second Degree

Driving While Intoxicated

Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the Second Degree

Criminal Obstruction of Breathing

Criminal Tampering in the Third Degree

Refusal to take a breath test

Lottey was arraigned in Coeymans Town Court and released on bail to return at a later date.