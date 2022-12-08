ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Forecasted highs in the Albany area are creeping back into the 30-degree range, meaning the most vulnerable in our communities will need to seek shelter. In response, the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has called a Code Blue alert from today, December 8, through Monday, December 12.

Code Blue is designed to reduce barriers for homeless people seeking shelter. It is called when the temperature is expected to be 32 degrees or less, including wind chill.

Homeless residents of Albany County who need shelter can go to Capital City Rescue Mission at 259 South Pearl Street, the Emergency Overflow Shelter at 646 State Street, or the IPH Safe Haven at 26 South Swan Street. Those in need can also call the HATAS Homeless Hotline at (518) 463-2124.