ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With “real feel” temperatures expected to drop into the 20s, the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has called a Code Blue alert for Wednesday, December 21, into Thursday, December 22. Code Blue alerts are declared when temperatures drop below freezing and weather conditions pose a danger to the homeless population.

The alert allows authorities to take homeless people to local shelters or other agencies, which serve as warming centers. Shelters make additional beds and space available until conditions improve and the alert is called off.

When Code Blues are issued, multiple agencies work to provide food, shelter, and clothing for those in need. In Albany, those in need can report to the Capital City Rescue Mission at 259 South Pearl Street, the Emergency Overflow Shelter at 646 State Street 12206 (Lutheran Church), or the IPH Safe Haven at 26 South Swan Street 12210.