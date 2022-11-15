ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With the first winter storm of the season expected to hit Tuesday evening, the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has called a Code Blue alert in Albany for Tuesday, November 15 through Friday, November 18. The humanitarian Code Blue alert program is designed to make it easier for homeless people seeking shelter to access warmth and food during cold weather events.

Homeless residents in Albany County who need shelter can go to the Capital City Rescue Mission, found at 259 South Pearl Street, the Emergency Overflow Shelter at 646 State Street, or the IPH Safe Haven at 26 South Swan Street. Those in need can also call the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society hotline at (518) 463-2124.

Every social services district in New York is required to operate a Code Blue program. If you see someone in your county that needs help, call your local homeless providers for more information.