ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has issued a Code Blue Extreme alert for Wednesday, February 1 through Saturday, February 4. HATAS explains “real feel” temperatures are expected to drop below zero during this time.

According to HATAS, Code Blue is a low-demand, humanitarian cold weather program designed to make it easier for homeless residents to find shelter. They’re declared when the temperature is expected to be 32 degrees or less, including windchill.

Homeless residents in Albany County in need of shelter can go to the Captial City Rescue Mission at 259 South Pearl Street, the Emergency Overflow Shelter at 646 State Street 12206 (Lutheran Church), or the IPH Safe Haven at 26 South Swan Street 122010. Those in need can also call the HATAS Homeless Hotline at (518) 463-2124.