ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) is calling a code blue alert for April 1 through April 2 as temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s.

Homeless residents of Albany County in need of shelter can go to the Capital City Rescue Mission at 259 South Pearl Street, the Emergency Overflow Shelter at 646 State Street 12206 (Lutheran Church), or the IPH Safe Haven at 26 South Swan Street 12210. People in need can also call the HATAS Homeless Hotline at 518 463 2124.