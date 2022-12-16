ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With “real feel” temperatures expected to drop into the 20s, the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has called a Code Blue alert from Friday, December 16 through Monday, December 19. A Code Blue alert is declared when temperatures drop below freezing and weather conditions pose a danger to the homeless population.

The alert allows authorities to take homeless people to local shelters or other agencies, which serve as warming centers. Shelters make additional beds and space available until conditions improve and the alert is called off.

When a Code Blue has been issued, a network of agencies provides shelter, food, and clothing for people in need. In Albany, those in need can walk into the Capital City Rescue Mission at 259 South Pearl Street, the Emergency Overflow Shelter at 646 State Street, or the IPH Safe Haven at 26 South Swan Street for help.

To find out if a Code Blue Alert has been issued in your area, contact the local police or visit the county or town website. For the most up-to-date information on warming shelters in Albany, call the HATAS Homeless Hotline at (518) 463-2124.