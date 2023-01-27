ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A cold front moving into the Capital Region has prompted the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) to call a Code Blue Alert in Albany, from now until Wednesday, February 1. According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, high temperatures will hardly hit the 20s as we enter February, so the alert will probably be extended even further.

A code blue is called when temperatures are expected to dip below 32 degrees, including wind chill. The program is designed to reduce barriers for homeless people seeking shelter.

When a code blue is called, a network of agencies springs into action to provide shelter, clothing, and food for those in need. In Albany, homeless people can walk into the Capital City Rescue Mission at 259 South Pearl Street, the Emergency Overflow Shelter at 646 State Street, or the IPH Safe Haven at 26 South Swan Street for help.

To find out if a code blue alert has been issued in your area, call the local police or visit your county or town website. For more information on warming shelters and other homeless services in Albany, call the HATAS Homeless Hotline at (518) 463-2124.