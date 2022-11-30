ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Code Blue Alert has been issued by the the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS), effective until Monday, December 5. Code Blue is a humanitarian cold weather program designed to help the homeless find shelter.

Code Blue alerts are called when the temperature is expected to be 32 degrees or less, including wind chill. Temperatures are predicted to drop below freezing as night approaches, and it will stay blistery overnight.

Thursday is expected to be a very windy day. Isolated snow showers are in the forecast as well.