ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has called a Code Blue alert for Albany County from Tuesday, January 17 through Friday, January 20. Code Blue is a cold weather program aimed at reducing barriers for homeless people looking for shelter.

A Code Blue is called when the temperature is expected to be 32 degrees or less, including wind chill. HATAS said “real feel” temperatures will be dropping into the upper 20s over the next few days.

Albany County’s homeless residents in need of shelter can go to the Capital City Rescue Mission at 259 South Pearl Street, The Emergency Overflow Shelter at 646 State Street (Lutheran Church) and The IPH Safe Haven at 26 South Swan Street.

People in need can also call the HATAS Homeless Hotline at (518) 463-2124. According to HATAS, every Social Services district in New York is required to have a homeless Code Blue program.